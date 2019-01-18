Pixel Tracker

Mark Mattingly of Pacifica Commercial Realty Announces His Retirement

By Pacifica Commercial Realty | January 18, 2019 | 5:15 p.m.
Mark Mattingly
Mark Mattingly

Mark Mattingly, a founding member of Pacifica Commercial Central Coast and managing member of the Pacifica Commercial Realty office in Santa Barbara, has announced his retirement effective at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Mattingly has been active in commercial real estate since 1981, when he joined Coldwell Banker’s office in Los Angeles.

In 1991, he relocated to Santa Barbara and joined Beaver Free Corp. (predecessor to Pacifica Commercial Realty) as vice president and manager of brokerage operations. The firm grew to become the largest commercial brokerage on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Maria and Paso Robles.

“After close to 40 years in commercial brokerage, it will be nice to spend more time in other community endeavors, and enjoy the enviable Santa Barbara lifestyle,” Mattingly said. “It has been a privilege to work with such a fine group of mentors, associates and clients and see the results of our collective efforts.”

While retiring from day-to-day commercial brokerage activities, Mattingly intends to remain involved in several local syndications and properties under his management. He also will continue to provide consulting services to a small group of longtime clients and friends who have grown to reply upon his market knowledge.

Mattingly plans to remain involved in the operations of Pacifica Commercial Central Coast, the operating company for the Pacifica Commercial Realty’s brokerage offices in Santa Maria and Paso Robles.

