Mark McFarlin Named Associate at Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects

Mark McFarlin has been made an associate with the local architectural firm of Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects Inc.

McFarlin is a licensed California architect and has been accredited as a LEED professional in building design and construction by the Green Building Certification Institute.

He is a 2004 graduate of the College of Architecture & Environmental Design at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor of architecture degree.

McFarlin has worked on several significant projects for the firm over the past 10 years.

Projects include the renovation of the Carrillo Recreation Center in Santa Barbara, which received LEED Silver Certification and the 2012 Santa Barbara Beautiful Award for Historic Revitalization, and the renovation of several Santa Barbara Unified School District projects such as the renovation of Santa Barbara High School’s MAD Academy and the JR Richards Gymnasium.

— Shelby Gudgeon represents Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects.