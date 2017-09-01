Mark Melchiori Will Face Trial for Fraud, Embezzlement Related to Construction Firm

The former president of the Melchiori Construction Company will face trial for grand theft, insurance fraud and embezzlement related to the now-defunct Santa Barbara business.

Mark John Melchiori was charged last year with 47 felony and misdemeanor charges, including diversion of construction funds, insurance fraud, violations of the unemployment insurance code, prevailing wage fraud, embezzlement, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

On Thursday, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge held him to answer on 45 counts, plus all the special allegations, said prosecutor Casey Nelson.

The District Attorney’s Office had previously dismissed one count of diversion of construction funds, but Melchiori will face trial for all the other charges in the criminal complaint, Nelson said.

The preliminary hearing completed this week, and the next hearing for the case is Oct. 18.

Melchiori is being represented by attorney Josh Lynn and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The investigation into Melchiori started in 2012, and involved the county Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s Office, and the state Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Standards.

The criminal probe was started after numerous sub-contractors, employees and others complained that Melchiori owed them money, alleging that he was hiding assets via a divorce agreement processed earlier in 2012.

The company filed for bankruptcy in October 2012, and Melchiori also filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy personally.

Melchiori ran the company that bears his family name and was founded by his father, Ugo Melchiori, who died in 2009.

The crimes are alleged to have happened between July 20, 2010, and May 1, 2016.

