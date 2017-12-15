Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:50 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Mark Melchiori Pleads Not Guilty to Criminal Charges Related to Defunct Construction Company

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 15, 2017 | 3:10 p.m.
Mark John Melchiori
Mark John Melchiori

The former head of the Melchiori Construction Company pleaded not guilty this week to grand theft, insurance fraud and embezzlement charges related to the now-defunct Santa Barbara business.

After a preliminary hearing in August, a Superior Court judge held Mark John Melchiori to answer on 45 felony and misdemeanor counts, including diversion of construction funds, insurance fraud, prevailing wage fraud, embezzlement, grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, and violating the unemployment insurance code.

Melchiori entered a not-guilty plea in court this week, prosecutor Casey Nelson said.

Melchiori is being represented by attorney Josh Lynn.

Melchiori ran the company that is named after his family and was founded by his father, Ugo Melchiori, who died in 2009.

Multiple agencies launched a criminal probe into the business and Melchiori after numerous sub-contractors and employees complained that Melchiori owed them money, alleging he was hiding assets via a divorce agreement.

Melchiori Construction Company filed for bankruptcy in 2012, and Melchiori has also personally filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The next court date for the criminal trial is Jan. 17, Nelson said.

