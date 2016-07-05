Melchiori Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges Related to Defunct Company

Mark John Melchiori pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 47 felony counts that allege fraud and embezzlement stemming from construction projects involving his defunct Santa Barbara-based company.

Melchiori, 49, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court out of custody.

He posted bail and was released from custody shortly after being booked on June 2, authorities said.

Melchiori is the former president of the company that bears his family name, and the 31-page criminal complaint filed against him alleges diversion of construction funds, insurance fraud, grand theft, conspiracy, prevailing wage fraud and violating the unemployment insurance code.

The crimes are alleged to have happened between July 20, 2010, and May 1, 2016, and the investigation of Melchiori began in 2012, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Deputy District Attorney Casey Nelson, who works in the county's real estate-fraud unit, said the next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Melchiori, who no longer lives on the Central Coast, will not have to be present for that hearing, Nelson said.

Melchiori is being represented by attorney Josh Lynn, and is presently executive vice president of development with the Morgan Hill-based Corinthian Development Company, according to the company's website.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.