Mark Mutal Named Property Manager at Sierra Property Management

By Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management | October 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Mark Mutal
Mark Mutal

Mark M. Mutal has joined Sierra Property Management in Santa Barbara as its newest property manager.

Mutal, of Santa Barbara, has 16 years of experience working in a variety of positions requiring skills relevant to property management.

He is experienced in customer service, sales, project management, maintaining databases, document processing, recruiting and hiring, business development, marketing and quality control.

Mutal earned a BA in political science from UCSB and is working toward a marketing certificate through the UCSB Extension program. He also previously served as a junior varsity girls’ soccer coach at San Marcos High School.
 
“Mark has many years of experience in customer service and project management,” said Michelle E. Roberson, co-owner of Sierra Property Management.

“He’s a licensed real estate agent with a wonderful skill set. We are excited he will be part of the Sierra Team,” she said.

Sierra Property Management, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Michelle Roberson, manages 1,000 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta.

Michelle Roberson serves as company president and oversees residential property management, in-house legal and compliance issues.

An attorney and licensed real estate broker, she owns a real estate litigation law firm in Santa Barbara, The Roberson Firm.

Kevin Roberson, a licensed real estate salesperson, civil engineer and general contractor, handles commercial property management, operations, facilities, maintenance and construction for Sierra Property Management.
 
Sierra Property Management is at 5290 Overpass Road, Building C, Santa Barbara. Call 805-692-1520, email [email protected] or visit http://sierrapropsb.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management.

 

