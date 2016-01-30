Mark Paul Brickley Spins Out 2 New Carpinteria Records

Carpinteria songwriter/music journalist Mark Paul Brickley recently released two new singles on CDBaby.com.

“Love Finds Everyone” has an up-tempo pop groove that moves like a samba.

“I wanted to write a love song for everyone this Valentine’s Day,” Brickley said. “Its three verses are about searching for love — from 21 to 81.”

His second release is the historical folk song, “Lincoln’s Lament,” for President Abraham Lincoln.

“I wrote it after seeing the Lincoln exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Foundation & Library in Simi Valley,” Brickely said. “In one corner of the exhibit was the 1865 affidavit of Sgt. Boston Corbett, the Union soldier who shot and killed Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth.

“I wanted to tell that story and remember Lincoln’s legacy.”

The “Lincoln’s Lament” music video was produced by Carpinteria videographer/filmmaker Larry Nimmer and combines Brickley’s performance of the song with Lincoln-era photographs.

The two new singles are available at www.CDBaby.com and soon at all digital retail sites. Both songs were recorded and produced in Carpinteria by Dan Boss of Truetone Productions.

Click here to contact Brickley, or call 805.680.3770.

(Larry Nimmer​ video)