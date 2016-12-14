Marko Pliso Leads Cate in Rout of Laguna Blanca

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso put up 31 points on a night when things went very well for the Cate boys basketball team.

The Rams (4-2) held Laguna Blanca to single-digit point totals in every quarter, including jus only one point in the fourth.

Cate jumped out to a 31-12 halftime lead as Pliso got the fast break going early.

"Our two freshman, Khadim Pouye and Thomas Nettesheim, contributed good energy on defense," said Cate coach Andrew Gil. "Laguna Blanca is going to be a good team, they have a talented group of young players."

Cate begins league play on January 6 in a matchup with Thacher.

