Mark Richardson: Setting the Record Straight About Grievances Against Santa Maria School District

In a recent article for the Santa Maria Times, Faculty Association President Mark Goodman made certain claims about the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and alleged a record 19 grievances had been filed by the Faculty Association this year. I have been repeatedly asked by parents, teachers and community members to set the record straight about these grievances.

Our district, along with all school districts across the state, is going through a transformative process, implementing significant changes to the educational system and school financing. That process is very exciting, and I am sure will enhance the education received by all of our students. However, big changes can be difficult, and I believe collaboration is the key to student success.

To help implement these changes, the district has utilized committees that include all stakeholders. Teacher voice is instrumental to this process, and Faculty Association leadership has been involved since the beginning along with students, parents and other community members.

Obtaining input from all of these groups is required under the new state reforms. This represents a fundamental shift in our district and has been a cause for concern for some.

So why so many grievances? The district is required to track the number of grievances filed, and there have been seven grievances filed this year. Even that number is, from my perspective, too high. The grievance process is designed to resolve disputes related to contract, and it is the Faculty Association who decides whether to file a grievance.

Neither the district nor individual teachers can use this process to file grievances against the Faculty Association. Once a grievance is filed, the district is legally required to address grievances alleging a contract violation regardless of whether there is any merit to those claims.

For example, I believe that graduation is a significant rite of passage for our students and it is important for teachers to be there. We have had low faculty attendance in the past, so this year, we decided to conduct a pilot program where graduation is held during the workday so teachers can attend and the school sites can staff the event at appropriate levels. As a result, we are currently handling a grievance where the entire point of the grievance is that teachers not be required to attend student graduation ceremonies during their workday.

I know a large majority of our high-quality teachers are looking forward to attending student graduations and recognize the positive message teacher attendance sends to our kids. I also know that many district teachers are unaware that these types of grievances are being filed.

Recently, the district has also been defending teachers at Pioneer Valley High School and their right to determine how they utilize their collaboration time. Collaboration time is basically time reserved for teachers to work together (without students present) to better assist students to succeed in the classroom. The teachers at PVHS voted to use a small portion of this time (10 minutes) to meet with their principal. Despite the fact that the teachers at the school site made this decision, the Faculty Association has now filed multiple grievances on the exact same subject maintaining that teachers do not have the right to meet with their principal during this time.

When I was hired in this district by Dean Reece, along with the rest of the school board, I was instructed to engage all stakeholders, set a progressive direction for the district, and to focus on creating the facilities and programs that will best serve our students. With the help and input of all the people who make up our district community, I believe we are well on our way.

I appreciate the opportunity to set the record straight.

— Dr. Mark Richardson is superintendent of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.