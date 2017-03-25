Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Now More Than Ever, America Needs Mandatory National Service

By Mark Shields | March 25, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.

Let’s admit it: America has become a land of strangers. Even before headphones, PCs and smartphones — all of which were heralded as breakthroughs in human communication but have turned out to be instruments of further isolation — we had begun disconnecting from each other.

More and more, we have chosen to reside near and associate, almost exclusively, with people who look the same as we do, live the same as we do and think the same as we do.

Polls tell us that today’s Americans do not know their neighbors as well as their parents knew theirs, and that Americans trust each other less than did earlier generations.

In spite of all the public posturing about celebrating diversity, we Americans have increasingly self-segregated into our own social and political comfort zones and demographic niches.

To be honest, I grew up, went to school, played ball and worked with people who were very much like me. That all changed for me and millions of my male contemporaries when each of us received a “personal” letter from the president of the United States that began: “Greeting: You are hereby ordered for induction into the Armed Forces of the United States ...”

Because, more than 56 years ago, I was able to avoid being drafted into the Army by first enlisting in the Marine Corps, I got to live with and serve with Americans who were entirely different from me — different faiths, races, backgrounds, languages and outlooks.

But at Parris Island and thereafter, we all learned that Marines take care of their own, that they take care of their fellow Marines before themselves, that you can depend on the Marine next to you and that other Marines must be able to depend on you.

Unlike in the vaunted private sector, loyalty, Marines understand, goes both up and down the chain of command. I never saw combat, was never fired at, but the Marine Corps bonded and connected us, in shared service, to something much larger and greater than ourselves: our country.

Even though I still believe it was a mistake, our nation ended the draft in 1973. For almost 16 years — which is longer than the Civil War, both World Wars and the Korean War combined — Americans in military service have been fighting and dying in Afghanistan.

Fourteen years ago, U.S. troops were first sent into combat in Iraq. But all the sacrifice and all the suffering in those wars has been done by just 1 percent of Americans. When some gasbag self-proclaimed patriot on a talk show or at a congressional hearing demands that we send “more troops” (or worse, “more boots”), does he not realize that we are sending — time and time again — the very same troops who were just there a few months ago?

Contrary to Ayn Rand, we all do owe much to each other and to our country. And mandatory two-year national service — civilian or military — is imperative to help us understand the responsibility, as well as the rights, of citizenship and build our connections with our fellow citizens.

Two years, with no deferments and no exemptions. We could choose to serve in the Peace Corps, Marine Corps, police corps, teacher corps or another civil-service organization.

But of this I am sure: Universally shared service would make us all better Americans and our country a better America.

The alternative: a place where we do not know each other or why America really is exceptional.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 