Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Attacking Is Easier Than Governing, But Winning Presidents Know the Difference

By Mark Shields | August 26, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.

Eric Hoffer, a San Francisco longshoreman and philosopher who died in 1983, the year President Ronald Reagan awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, could have been analyzing contemporary American politics when he wrote, some 66 years ago, that “mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God, but never without belief in a devil.”

Campaigns are easy. Candidates can often succeed by running all-out against widely unpopular, sometimes even sinister, forces. Think of big government or big banks or big labor.

Some candidates have chosen to campaign against other “un-American” influences that somehow threaten our national well-being. These regularly include people who go to a different place to worship, people whose families do not speak English as their first language and people who have come here, often with a different skin color, from non-European countries.

It can sometimes be difficult for a winning candidate, once in office, to resist reprising, before worshipful audiences, reliable attack lines that always brought raucous cheers (or jeers) at campaign rallies.

A case in point is President Donald Trump, the current occupant of the Oval Office who falsely asserted during his winning campaign that then-President Barack Obama is “the founder of ISIS” before adding that Hillary Clinton deserves the gratitude of anti-American terrorists because she is the co-founder of the Islamic State group.

Obama, to the disappointment of many of his admirers, has been rarely heard from since he left office a little more than seven months ago, and Clinton has been fairly quiet during the 9½ months since she lost the presidential election.

One line that got next to no news media coverage in Trump’s Phoenix speech this past week deserves our attention: Democrats, he tells us, have “no vision for the country other than total socialism — and maybe, frankly, a step beyond socialism, from what I’m seeing.”

A step beyond socialism means only one thing: communism. Joe McCarthy lives; the president of the United States is Red-baiting his political opponents, accusing elected members of Congress of being communists.

But as the commander in chief is reminded hourly, whereas campaigning is fun, governing is hard work — demanding, complicated and, worst of all, humbling. In office, it’s not enough just to be against things; your fellow citizens expect to know what you are actually for.

Up to now, we know that the current occupant of the Oval Office was for the House of Representatives’ Republican health-care plan, the passage of which he publicly saluted in a Rose Garden celebration with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and his GOP colleagues.

That, of course, was the same Republican health-care plan that, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, would have taken health-care coverage away from 23 million Americans over 10 years.

We still have only the outlines of the Trump administration’s tax plan, but it is clear that the operating premise is that when it comes to money in 2017, the problem is that the rich in America do not have enough and poor Americans have too much.

Conservative humorist P.J. O’Rourke may have put it best: “The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 