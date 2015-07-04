Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:56 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Mark Shields: Donald Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Rants in the ‘American’ Tradition

By Mark Shields | July 4, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

Lately, blows have been dealt to the conventional wisdom surrounding billionaire and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

First, the smart money told us that Trump just enjoyed all the media attention a potential White House run brought his way, that he would never actually become a real candidate.

Then after Trump’s rambling announcement speech on June 16, the smart money had a fresh analysis: All this media coverage, the savvy Donald shrewdly calculated, was just more free publicity to boost the ratings of his TV shows and to burnish the Trump brand.

Wrong. In the first three weeks following his formal entry into the 2016 race (that’s when he infamously stereotyped Mexicans who immigrate to the United States: “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people”), both Univision and NBC told Trump that because of those remarks the Miss USA pageant, which he partly owns, would be knocked off the air.

Then Macy’s, apparently having taken more than two weeks to read the transcript, announced that it was “disappointed and distressed by recent remarks about immigrants from Mexico” and would no longer sell Trump’s line of clothing.

This campaign, up to now, has been nothing but damaging to the Trump name and bottom line.

Still, let us be fair to Trump. Offensive, stupid and hateful as his words may be, he sounds an anti-immigrant theme that has a long and ugly tradition in American politics.

In the middle of the 19th century, when Catholics from famine-plagued Ireland and Germany came to this then-overwhelmingly Protestant country, they encountered suspicion, bigotry and violence. It was President John Adams who earlier had written, “A free government and the Roman Catholic religion can never exist together in any nation or country.”

Catholic churches and convents were burned in Boston and Philadelphia. The nativist American, or “Know Nothing,” party in 1854 won smashing election victories in Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland and New England, especially Massachusetts, where the Know-Nothings won every statewide office, including the governorship and both houses of the Legislature. Seventy-five members of Congress won on the anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant ticket.

Italian immigrants were even more unwelcome when they arrived later in the 19th century. So, too, were arrivals from elsewhere in eastern and southern Europe. Working-class and lower-class Americans felt threatened economically by the newcomers. But, beginning around the turn of the century, the intolerance leveled against Jews from Poland and Russia was especially brutal.

By 1920, bigots, many of whom were well educated and socially prominent, could quote the report from a State Department office that categorized the 120,000 Jews who had entered the country as “twisted,” “​unassimilable,” “filthy” and “un-American.” By then, the American Legion opposed all immigration to the United States, purportedly because it was the “source of radicalism.”

We now know how wrong all those loud voices of exclusion were. We know and cherish the magnificent tapestry all the people from everywhere have created in these United States.

Let us honor those who dared to stand up for the oppressed outsiders, these scared newcomers who dared to travel across the ocean or the continent to a place they had never been, to live among people they had never met, to speak a language, in many cases, they had never heard.

Donald Trump, please meet America.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 