Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Fifty St. Patrick’s Days Later, Robert Kennedy Still Resonates

By Mark Shields | March 10, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

After a lifetime spent in the company of the rogues, the rascals and, yes, the phonies of politics, I have concluded that American voters are searching for one of two presidential types: a warm conservative with a generous heart or a tough liberal with a steel backbone. As the late wise, conservative leader Jeffrey Bell once said admiringly of Robert F. Kennedy, who began his tragic run for president on the eve of St. Patrick's Day a half-century ago, since RFK, "no liberal leader has come close to uniting blacks and northern working-class whites."

Never was that special Kennedy appeal more visible than on May 6, 1968, when RFK, in an open convertible, was cheered by crowds on the streets of Gary, Ind., a city that was no stranger to racial tensions. On one side of the candidate sat the hometown hero to so many in Gary's Eastern European community, former middleweight champion Tony Zale, and on the other was Richard Hatcher, the city's first African-American mayor.

Why did Kennedy, a man never nominated, let alone elected, touch so profoundly and inspire so many people? In the frankly unobjective opinion of your correspondent — who worked for him as a campaign organizer in 1968 in the Nebraska, Oregon and California primaries — Kennedy was the last tough liberal. Branded as ruthless by his critics on the left and the right, his heart did bleed for the dispossessed and the forgotten, especially the children, living on the outskirts of hope.

Rejecting the orthodoxy of his era, Kennedy argued that just as schools test students, communities had to be able to test their schools, that the federal welfare system was harmful to the poor and that, seeing as he stood for a government that could be both energetic and effective, power must be decentralized away from Washington. This, in 1968, was liberal heresy.

Kennedy challenged, rather than coddled, voters. At Creighton University in Omaha, just before the Nebraska primary, he asked how many favored deferments for college students from the military draft then in effect. When the majority of hands went up, Kennedy, who had left Harvard to enlist in the Navy and serve as a lowly apprentice seaman on a destroyer in World War II, did not conceal his anger. "Look around you. How many black faces do you see here? How many American Indians? How many Mexican-Americans? ... If you look at any regiment or division of paratroopers in Vietnam, 45 percent of them are black. You're the most exclusive minority in the world. Are you just going to sit on your duffs and do nothing or just carry signs in protest?"

He didn't simply comfort the afflicted; he also would afflict the comfortable, telling his audiences and his fellow citizens to meet the responsibilities of citizenship, reminding us forcefully of all that we owe to our community, to our country and to one another.

He was no plaster saint. He waited too long, after Gene McCarthy had bravely dared to do so, to enter the 1968 race. But as Cesar Chavez, whose struggling union of powerless farmworkers Kennedy had championed, said, he could see things through the eyes of the poor. "It was like he was ours," Chavez said.

On St. Patrick's Day 1964 in Scranton, Penn., RFK made his first public speech since his brother's assassination. He quoted lines from an Irish poem about Owen Roe O'Neill, who fell in the doomed battle for freedom. The words seem appropriate today.

O! why did you leave us, Owen? Why did you die?
Your troubles are all over, you're at rest with God on high,
But we're slaves, and we're orphans, Owen! — why did you die?
We're sheep without a shepherd, when the snow shuts out the sky —
O! why did you leave us, Owen? Why did you die?

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 