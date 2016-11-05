Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Gerald Ford and the 2016 Election

By Mark Shields | November 5, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

On Sept. 8, 1974, one month after he became the nation's only un-elected commander in chief, President Gerald R. Ford granted a "full, free, and absolute pardon" to his predecessor, the resigned Richard M. Nixon, "for all offenses against the United States which he ... has committed or may have committed."

Ford's pardoning of Nixon, a brave effort to begin the painful process of national healing after the bitter divisions from the Watergate crimes, was almost universally condemned. There were widespread charges of a secret deal.

The nation's editorial pages hammered Ford. His fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats, piled on. The new president's popularity plummeted some 22 percent and never really rebounded. Ford's Nixon pardon would contribute, two years later, to his losing the presidency in a photo finish to Jimmy Carter.

History would eventually vindicate Ford. His pardon, an act of courage and conscience, spared his nation the venom and the vengeance a public trial of Nixon would have guaranteed. Ford chose principle over popularity.

In the 2016 presidential election, there was, sadly, to be no Ford in our future.

Let us not forget the genuine public outrage in reaction to the October publication by The Washington Post of a video of Donald Trump — before an appearance on "Access Hollywood" — basically giving instructions on how to sexually assault women.

Already-skittish Republican congressional candidates rushed to get political distance from Trump — no one more emphatically than Utah's Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

While telling KSTU-TV he would not vote for Trump, Chaffetz explained why he was putting principle over politics, assailing Trump's language as "some of the most abhorrent and offensive comments that you can possibly imagine."

He then justified it in personal terms: "My wife and I, we have a 15-year-old daughter, and if I can't look her in the eye and tell her these things, I can't endorse this person."

But just a couple of weeks later, when public polls revealed that family-values Republican voters — many of the same folks who had strongly urged, on character grounds, the impeachment of President Bill Clinton — were loyally sticking with self-proclaimed sexual predator Trump, Chaffetz reconsidered.

With no mention of paternal eye contact or his cherished 15-year-old daughter, he disclosed that in fact, he will vote for Trump.

Chaffetz's principle and courage recall British politician Jeremy Thorpe's put-down after an opponent's treacherous disloyalty was exposed: "Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his friends for his life."

Where, please, is Gerald Ford when we so desperately need him?

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 