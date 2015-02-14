Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:07 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Former IMF Chief Personifies Sleaze in a $5,000 Suit

By Mark Shields | February 14, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

When he was secretary of state, Henry Kissinger was often — and deliberately — seen in the company of attractive actresses, including Jill St. John and Candice Bergen. Kissinger, whom nobody ever accused of being a matinee idol physically, offered this explanation for his seeming appeal to beautiful women: “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.”

Repeatedly we have been told that power corrupts. Thank goodness that is an overstatement. Power does not necessarily corrupt. But power does almost always reveal character — or its absence — in the individual who wields it.

This month, in a courtroom in Lille, a city in northern France, where Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former head of the International Monetary Fund, is charged with “aggravated pimping,” which carries punishment of up to 10 years in prison and $1.7 million in fines, the testimony, especially the defendant’s, provides a most unpretty picture of the arrogance of power and the power of arrogance.

First, to be clear about French law, sex with prostitutes is not illegal, but the soliciting or procuring of prostitutes is a crime. Strauss-Kahn, a self-acknowledged master of the universe, openly admitted his active participation in group sex parties organized in his honor: “I had a very hectic life, with just a few outlets for recreation, and these sessions were just that.” But “there were only 12 parties in total — that is, four per year over three years” — when he was working tirelessly, as he reminded the court, “saving the world” after the global financial crisis.

The case hangs in large part on whether the former IMF chief knew that the women at these group sex parties were being paid to be there. Sounding more than a little like the “shocked” piano player in a house of ill repute, Strauss-Kahn insisted, “I am horrified at the practice of using prostitutes.” How did he explain how all these women were willing to have sex with him? “What can I say? It’s nothing to be proud of, but there have been 10 times that I’ve found myself in a situation where a woman threw herself at me.”

This dumpy 65-year-old man, the living personification of sleaze in a $5,000 suit, turns out to be a babe magnet? He wants us to believe he sees himself as some sort of French-speaking George Clooney. Sorry, but even male conceit and self-delusion do have their limits. It wasn’t your charm or your after-shave, Dominique, that led to your orchestrated extramarital relations.

Let’s be clear. The women were there, as they stated in court, not as volunteers and not because the guest of honor was an irresistible hunk but because they were paid cash money to be there. The sex parties were organized because the IMF big cheese who craved them had the power to bestow political favors. As businessman David Roquet, who helped put together those special occasions, testified, he did so for solely “professional” reasons.

This is not a Gallic version of the Salem witch trials. But it does show the inner ugliness of this once-powerful individual, who believed he was entitled to use and abuse fellow human beings in the service of his vanity and dark obsessions. He will not be missed.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 