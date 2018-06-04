Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:59 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Under John F. Kennedy’s Leadership, Public Service Was Honorable

By Mark Shields | November 2, 2013 | 5:15 p.m.

In November 1960, I cast my first presidential vote for John F. Kennedy. But because I was in the middle of 13 weeks of Marine Corps boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., that fall, I had to vote by absentee ballot.

Parris Island recruits were prohibited from reading newspapers, listening to radio or watching TV. So I did not find out that Kennedy had defeated Richard Nixon until the Thursday after the election when my Marine drill instructor, a white, Protestant South Carolinian, ordered me to appear before him and, while delivering an ungentle bolo punch to my stomach area, said the following: "Well, your goddamn mackerel snapper won." A "mackerel snapper" was an anti-Catholic slur from that nonecumenical era intended to disparage Catholics who observed their church's then-rule that forbade eating meat, but allowed eating fish, on Fridays.

I did not know Kennedy. I can offer no anecdotes attesting to his private wit or his personal kindnesses. But I do still have vivid memories of the public man who was much more than a made-for-TV docudrama or a great photo spread.

Through totally unearned good luck, I, like millions of others, was born both Irish-American and Catholic. For most of us, Kennedy's victory was a source of pride.

On June 11, 1963, five months before that fateful day in Dallas, he made a few of his co-religionists angry but a lot more of us proud when he became the first president to tell the nation that civil rights was a "moral issue ... as old as the Scriptures ... as clear as the American Constitution."

He put a question to the country about the black American who "cannot enjoy the full and free life which all of us want." He asked: "Who among us would be content to have the color of his skin changed and stand in his place ... and be content with the counsels of patience and delay?" I can still remember my tears of pride when Kennedy spoke these words.

Myth informed us that the Irish were eligible for only three jobs: priest, policeman or politician. Kennedy taught us that politics was about a lot more than zoning variances and asphalt contracts, that politics — the peaceable resolution of conflict among legitimate, competing interests — could be a respectable, even a noble profession.

True, his successes with the Congress were not overwhelming. But as a leader, Kennedy was quite special. As the historian Thomas Bailey wrote, a president can influence, even determine, the national mood. Herbert Hoover, who was unable to shake the gloom all about him, confirmed this view when he wrote, "unless the president remain cheerful and optimistic, he becomes a depressant."

Kennedy set a definite national mood and expressed definite public values. That mood was one of optimism and idealism. We stood as one with our government, which was the positive instrument of our collective will and not some alien force to run against in a campaign. Public service was important, and it was honorable. The strong and the gifted had a special responsibility to those who were not so blessed and we all had responsibilities to each other, to our country and to humankind.

The spirit Kennedy inspired may have been best expressed by a young volunteer who accepted Kennedy's challenge to join the Peace Corps the young president had championed: "I'd never done anything political, patriotic or unselfish, because nobody ever asked me to. Kennedy asked." That sums up what Kennedy touched in my generation. Because he convinced us that we really were better than we had thought we were, we actually did become better than we had been. That is leadership.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 