Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Lessons from the Vietnam War Still Valid in 2017

By Mark Shields | September 16, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.

Three aging U.S. veterans of the Vietnam War, each of whom still bears the scars of battle, took their seats on the stage of Washington’s Kennedy Center on a cool September evening. They were there to discuss Ken Burns’ historic 18-hour PBS project, The Vietnam War, which will deservedly earn the nation’s attention.

The three — John Kerry, a former presidential nominee, U.S. senator and secretary of state; Chuck Hagel, a former secretary of defense and U.S. senator; and John McCain, a former presidential nominee and current U.S. senator — received a sustained standing ovation from an unimpressionable Washington crowd.

Kerry credited the Burns film for teaching that “we should never confuse the warriors with the war” and that it can “take a long time for a family to get to a place where they can say, ‘My brother, my son did not die in vain. They served our country. They are patriots.’”

But it was McCain who made this comfortable room more than a little uncomfortable by reminding his fellow citizens of an abandoned American value — the need for shared sacrifice.

Immediately, I was reminded of the wisdom of Army Col. Steve Siegfried’s words to military journalist George Wilson: “Armies don’t fight wars. Countries fight wars. I hope to hell we learned that in Vietnam. (Tragically, we did not.) ... A country fights a war. If it doesn’t, then we shouldn’t send an army.”

McCain, the son and the grandson of Navy admirals and himself a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, confronted the class issue of the Vietnam War:

“There was a division in America because we had a draft and those who were drafted were lower-income Americans who didn’t have a college education and couldn’t get a deferment. ... That’s not right. If we are going to fight a war, we should be able to ask everybody to fight it.”

The audience at the Kennedy Center warmly applauded McCain’s call that war demands equality of sacrifice. But 42 years after the fall of Saigon and 14 years since we went to war against a country that did not threaten the United States — that had never attacked the United States and did not have then and had never had weapons of mass destruction — our elected leaders have still asked us to pay no price, to bear no burden. Just slap a “Support Our Troops” sticker on the SUV and mumble an empty “thank you for your service” to the limping stranger in uniform at the airport.

Where is our patriotism, yours and mine, to demand that our leadership impose upon us taxes to pay for the wars waged in our name so that we do not selfishly shift all the burden for paying the trillions of dollars in costs to our children and grandchildren?

Does anyone seriously doubt that if this nation today had a military draft — with no college or occupational deferments — that commanded into service the sons and daughters of CEOs, of senators, of talk-show patriots and of the president of the United States, university campuses and the influential among the privileged elite would be loudly protesting sending any more Americans into wars with no end?

Thank you, John McCain, for reminding us, by the courageous example of your principled leadership, of the American value that war truly does demand equality of sacrifice.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 