Saturday, July 21 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Nobody Knows Who 2020 Presidential Nominees Will Be, But ...

By Mark Shields | July 21, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

As was wisely observed inside the world of renowned philosopher Peter Pan, "All this has happened before, and it will all happen again." Never is that more true than when American voters choose our presidential nominees.

Recall 1976, when, after the criminality, corruption and involuntary resignation of President Richard Nixon — arguably the nation's most politically experienced chief executive, having previously served in the House and the Senate, and two terms as vice president — a former one-term Georgia governor, Jimmy Carter, was able to convert his total lack of Washington experience into an appealing electoral virtue.

Carter was demonstrably intelligent, hardworking and serious in office, but he seemed to change his mind a lot. So when faced with difficult economic conditions, voters replaced Carter with the supremely optimistic and self-confident Ronald Reagan, who had not changed his mind since at least 1964.

President Bill Clinton's personal misbehavior in the White House forced parents to "explain" to their young children watching TV news that fellatio was actually the name of a Roman soldier, as political satirist Mark Russell said. George W. Bush, by pledging to restore dignity to the Oval Office (and a friendly Supreme Court) was able to succeed Clinton. And because of the widely unpopular views of the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq that Bush had urged, the federal government's abject failure in response to Hurricane Katrina and Bush's own fractured syntax, the well-read and totally articulate first-term senator Barack Obama, the only Democratic candidate who had opposed the Iraq War, was just what voters were looking for.

Since 1992, American voters have made history by electing three consecutive two-term presidents.

Just as nobody knew two years before the 2004 and 2016 elections that the nominees — and eventual winners — would be Obama and Donald Trump, no one knows — remembering the iron rule that a week is a lifetime in politics and six months is an eternity — whose inauguration we'll be observing on Jan. 20, 2020. But here are three different news stories that could tell us about exactly what we voters will be looking for in the nation's next president, if not who he or she will be:

» The world was voluntarily held captive for almost three weeks while 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach were trapped without food, water or light miles deep in a labyrinth of caves. From all corners of the globe, nations and individuals with needed skills came first to locate the lost boys and then, risking their own health and lives, were able to save the boys. From the courageous rescuers there was no end-zone dance of self-congratulation, no bragging and no boasting, just a modest mission accomplished.

» A movie with no sex, no violence, no car chases and no stars, the documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor is a totally unexpected box office hit. It is the understated story of a mild-mannered, soft-spoken Presbyterian minister named Fred Rogers and his transcendent decency and kindness to the young children who watched and learned from his long-running Mister Rogers' Neighborhood on public television. Frankly, it is both moving and inspiring. He taught us to care for and about our neighbor, and that he likes us just the way we are.

» Finally, at a time when only 7 percent of U.S. adults are military veterans — and half of them are older than age 60 — dozens of U.S. military veterans, especially women, are winning nominations for seats in the House. Most are Democrats, and what they have in common and what voters respond to is their willingness to sacrifice and serve for a value larger than their own self-interest.

That's it: three signals of what voters could be looking for in their national leader for 2020.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 