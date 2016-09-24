Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: It’s October in America, and — with Baseball — That’s a Good Thing

By Mark Shields | September 24, 2016 | 5:15 p.m.

Ignore, if you can, the insult marathon that passes for a national election while we turn to America’s real October drama: the final chapters of our baseball season.

Why? Because we Americans, especially those in my adopted hometown of Washington, urgently need, in this unhappy year of 2016, to appreciate anew the values of our national pastime.

Bill Veeck, a truly admirable maverick owner of major league teams, called baseball our one public activity with “a clearly defined area of play, rules and penalties that apply to all. Three strikes and you’re out, even if (legendary criminal attorney) Edward Bennett Williams defends you.”

Veeck was right. Baseball is relentlessly egalitarian. The prestige of the schools you went to, the size of your campaign contributions or your bank account, and your family connections do not matter in baseball if you cannot hit a curveball.

The language of baseball is both straightforward and unpretentious — hits, runs, errors, outs, balls and strikes — mercifully with no parameters or deliverables or interim guidelines to enhance branding or expand bandwidth.

Baseball is an art form almost free of violence — acknowledging the bench-clearing sham “brawls,” in which both teams basically mill around and hold one another back from the actual throwing of punches.

To play baseball well, as major league players must, requires coordination, grace and, yes, courage in abundance.

But baseball players, unlike pro football and basketball players, do not need to either weigh 350 pounds or be 7 feet tall.

The most prolific hitter in the American League today is the Houston Astros’ wonderful José Altuve, who is almost certainly exaggerating when he insists he is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The rules of baseball not only apply equally to everyone (how refreshing is that?) but also remain virtually unchanging. Records, for this reason, mean something real. You are safe, or you are out; no endless reviews and appeals follow.

In baseball, decisions are made and their consequences are known immediately. There are no filibusters or quorum calls when the manager has to remove his tiring ace from the pitcher’s mound.

In our hyper-caffeinated and high-pressure nation, baseball is the exception. The game is timeless. No clocks, watches, two-minute warnings or final guns.

In baseball, your destiny is in your own hands, and that’s a good thing. You do not run out of time in baseball. You make the final out, or you get the winning hit. Your opponent is just frankly better on a given day at getting you out than you are at getting your opponent out.

Baseball, of course, has more than its share of jerks and lowlifes, many of whom are found in the executive offices. Herman Sarkowsky, who was himself an owner, put it bluntly: “The first thing you have to understand about anyone who owns a sports team is that he has a very serious ego problem.”

We are reminded as the regular baseball season ends and the playoffs begin that rooting for our shared “home team” can magically turn a city of strangers into a community, that America, more than ever, needs baseball’s pace, baseball’s constancy and baseball’s directness.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 