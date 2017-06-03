Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Polar Opposites Donald Trump, Pope Francis ... and Stan Musial

By Mark Shields | June 3, 2017 | 5:15 p.m.

For baseball fans of a certain age, Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals stands alone. Musial’s on-field statistics were beyond impressive. He led the National League in batting seven times, was named the league’s MVP three times, was selected as an all-star 24 times and had 3,630 career hits.

But what is most cherished about “Stan the Man” is his signature decency. He granted every autograph request. He treated opponents and fans with respect.

In contrast with so many of today’s professional athletes — the ones who egotistically showboat and pound their chest after the most ordinary of on-field plays — Musial, with his head down, would simply acknowledge the crowd’s cheers after one of his 475 career home runs by modestly touching the tip of his cap.

In 2017, President Donald Trump and Pope Francis provide us almost daily with two polar opposite examples for how a leader ought to conduct himself before the crowds and in private.

The pope — whom faithful Catholics believe to be infallible on matters of doctrine — is humble, publicly confessing that he is a sinner. Trump, obviously pleased with his personal and professional success, announces regularly that he is a winner.

Francis looks at the world from the bottom up, from the outside in. Trump boasts about the famous and powerful people — including Hillary and President Bill Clinton, guests at his most recent wedding — whom he knows and who seek his company.

After receiving a rapturous welcome in Washington and almost unanimous praise for his address to a joint session of Congress, Pope Francis declined any invitation-only china-and-crystal lunch with the powerful to go instead to the city’s downtown and, as Georgetown University’s John Carr wrote, spend “time with the least, those who are hungry, homeless or new to our nation.” Trump prefers the comfort of his own exclusive clubs and properties.

Trump is committed to building a “great” wall and to banning refugees. Francis, who traveled to meet with desperate refugees, once returned to Rome from Lesbos with three Syrian families and exhorted Christians to build bridges.

Francis wrote the first papal encyclical ever on the environment, telling Catholics that their protecting “God’s handiwork is essential to a life of virtue; it is not an optional or a secondary aspect” of their faith.

Trump has withdrawn the United States from the agreement we reached with 194 other nations to limit carbon emissions and reduce dangerous global warming.

Francis has reminded us that the human race is a family and that all wars must be, by definition, civil wars. Trump celebrates arms sales in place of global solidarity and stands unapologetically for “America first.”

Washington is frankly a dispirited noncommunity today. Virtually all who are identified or closely associated with Trump are either diminished or scarred, including his own White House staff, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., public service and even the American value of encouraging and recognizing individual sacrifice for the common good.

Pope Francis, an old Jesuit from Argentina, through the powerful teaching of his personal humility and his commitment to the poor and the marginalized, has revitalized a church that was rightly reviled and demoralized after its widespread clerical abuse of children.

The pope, according to the BBC, is the world’s most popular leader. Trump is the least popular new U.S. president in the history of modern polling.

Trump personifies a culture of “me.” (“Am I better off?”) The pope embodies a culture of “we.” (“Are we better off? Are the strong among us more just? Are the weak among us more secure and more valued?”)

Polar opposite examples.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 