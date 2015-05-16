Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Words of Wisdom for This Year’s Commencement Speakers

By Mark Shields | May 16, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

It’s graduation time once again. And by some unwritten but strictly enforced law of nature, every graduation must have a speaker.

Before I gave my very first graduation speech, some 25 years ago, I was frankly nervous. But the advice of a priest friend calmed me down. Remember, he counseled, that the role of the speaker at any graduation can be compared to that of the deceased at an Irish wake; they can’t have the party without you, but nobody expects you to say too much.

It’s a good bet that more Americans could name President Harry Truman’s vice president than could tell you who spoke at their own graduation.

Still, thousands of devoted parents, grandparents, other relatives, friends, neighbors and sweethearts will be forced to sit on hard chairs, usually for a couple of hours and frequently through uncomfortable temperatures, while listening to yet another graduation, or commencement, speech.

After testing the patience and the tolerance of some 15 captive graduation audiences over the years, I do have some specific suggestions for the speaker.

My own beloved bride, a compulsive truth teller, was characteristically candid in her instructions to me: “Don’t try to be witty; don’t try to be eloquent. Just be yourself.”

Every speaker must first understand that no one, in all recorded history, has ever left a graduation ceremony and said, "Gee, that was a really good speech, but it was too short.”

On June 5, 1947, in surely the most historically significant graduation speech ever delivered at any American school, Gen. George C. Marshall, then the secretary of state, told the Harvard University graduating class that Truman, in what Winston Churchill called “the most unselfish act by any great power in history,” would champion the U.S. rebuilding of a war-ravaged Europe. The entire speech, unveiling what the world would come to know as the Marshall Plan, took 10 minutes.

Your standard, run-of-the-mill graduation speaker, unlike Marshall, is probably not going to make news, let alone history. If those in a graduation audience are not going to remember the speaker’s name (for the record, former Sen. Alben Barkley, D-Ky., was Truman’s vice president), the speaker can at least give them a laugh or two.

That’s what the late Art Buchwald, a wise and witty man, did when he told the 1993 USC graduating class, “We, the older generation, have given you a perfect world — so don’t screw it up.”

As for advice to any graduating seniors, urge them at all costs to avoid becoming one of those sad souls who fail at ordinary living. As the great Southern novelist Walker Percy wrote, “You can get all As and still flunk life.”

Acknowledge that life, sadly, is not fair. For example, nobody really cares if the banker writes a bad poem. But pity the poor poet who writes a bad check.

An American original, Will Rogers, once said, “I never met a man I didn’t like.” Let the record show that Rogers never met Donald Trump, who, told how unpopular he was in many quarters, once asked, “Why do so many people take such an instant dislike to me?” The honest answer: “Because it saves them time, Donald.”

And never forget that when you eat breakfast at any diner or restaurant anywhere, it is mathematically impossible to over-tip the waitress.

Congratulations!

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 