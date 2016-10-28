Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: The Last Lap

By Mark Shields | October 28, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

We now know that the October surprise of the 2016 presidential campaign has turned out to be first lady Michelle Obama.

When voters in the most recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll were given a list of individuals and organizations and asked to rate their feelings toward each (on a four-point scale from "very positive" to "very negative"), Republican nominee Donald Trump earned the lowest marks, with voter feelings of just 29 percent positive and 62 percent negative — including 52 percent "very negative."

Reactions to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, at 40 percent positive and 50 percent negative, were most decidedly not terrific.

But in positive contrast, 59 percent of voters expressed positive feelings for Mrs. Obama (including 45 percent "very positive"), with only 25 percent negative.

Michelle Obama has emerged in this melancholy and synthetic campaign as a singularly authentic voice, a happy warrior, better able than any other surrogate (including her husband, President Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton) to reach younger voters and to make a convincing case for candidate Clinton.

At this last stage of the campaign, you really don't need polls to tell you who is winning. The candidates' public schedules — where they are spending precious time and resources — tell us that.

I recall when — just 48 hours before the Nov. 6, 1984, election — President Ronald Reagan made a hastily scheduled stop at a small airport in Rochester, Minn.

The message was clear: The supremely confident "Gipper" was looking to run up the score and seek a 50-state sweep by campaigning just an hour and a half away from North Oaks, the hometown of former Vice President Walter Mondale, Reagan's outgunned challenger.

Utah has been the nation's most Republican state in seven of the past 10 presidential elections, giving President George W. Bush 72 percent of its vote in 2004 and Mitt Romney 78 percent in 2012.

This year, a conservative critic of Trump's, independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin, a Mormon, has shown strength in a few statewide polls and sparked chatter about a possible three-way race.

When Republican managers deemed it necessary to send vice presidential nominee Mike Pence all the way to deep-red Utah in the campaign's last weeks, it became clear that politically, the GOP in 2016 is playing defense.

Directly south in Arizona, which in 15 of the past 16 presidential elections has voted Republican, Carolyn Goldwater Ross, the granddaughter of Barry Goldwater, the patron saint of modern conservatism, introduced and endorsed — to a cheering Phoenix crowd of 7,000 — Michelle Obama, who had traveled there to campaign for Clinton.

Two days earlier, Clinton's chief rival in the Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, had been championing her cause in Tucson and Flagstaff. In Arizona, as you can see by their campaign schedules, 2016 Democrats, politically, are very much playing offense.

But there has also been unwelcome news for the Democrats.

Bringing to mind the old line about the Congregationalists in Hawaii — "they came to do good and did very well indeed" — hacked emails published by WikiLeaks, especially those from Doug Band, former and unarguably close adviser to Bill Clinton, offered an unflattering picture on how the Clintons systematically went about tapping deep-pocketed individuals and interests to collect millions for themselves and for the Clinton Foundation.

Unhappily, what comes to mind is an anecdote author Kurt Vonnegut told about fellow author Joseph Heller, a close friend of his.

At a lavish party hosted by a billionaire on New York's Shelter Island, Vonnegut asked Heller: "Joe, how does it make you feel to know that our host only yesterday may have made more money than your novel 'Catch-22' has earned in its entire history?"

Heller responded: "I've got something he can never have."

Vonnegut asked: "What on earth could that be, Joe?"

And Heller answered: "The knowledge that I've got enough."

Wading through WikiLeaks makes you doubt whether Bill Clinton ever knew Joseph Heller.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 