Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: The President Bush Who Got It Right About War

By Mark Shields | June 13, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

Long before he, as President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, gave the world a detailed description of Saddam Hussein’s weapons program, which did not exist, and made a persuasive case for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Colin Powell was a young Army officer who had served two combat tours in Vietnam.

There he had held in his arms a young American soldier who had been blown apart by a land mine while fighting a war that powerful men in Washington had declared necessary to stop international communism. He knew firsthand the pain of writing a personal note to parents of a soldier under his command who would be coming home in a casket.

Powell pledged, he would later write, that if the time ever came when he was making policy, he “would not quietly acquiesce in half-hearted warfare for half-baked reasons that the American people could not understand or support.”

In 1991, while serving as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush, Gen. Colin Powell kept his word.

In what would come to be known as the Powell Doctrine, he argued that the United States should only send its men and women into combat as a last resort and only after all other nonviolent policy options have been tried.

Just as important were these preconditions for war: when the vital national security interest of the nation is threatened by the intended opponent, when the U.S. forces are overwhelming and disproportionate to the forces of the opponent, when the U.S. action and mission are fully understood and strongly supported by the American people, when the U.S. mission has authentic international backing, and when there is a coherent exit strategy for the U.S. troops.

Remember the Persian Gulf War? Saddam had invaded Iraq’s oil-rich neighbor, Kuwait. Bush had a clear and limited objective, to drive Iraq out of Kuwait. With both the House of Representatives and the Senate controlled by the opposition party, Bush 41 still won Congress’ support for U.S. action.

In addition, Bush got the U.N. Security Council to endorse nations’ using all means necessary if Iraq refused to withdraw. Bush and his secretary of state, Jim Baker, forged a military coalition of 34 nations and then persuaded Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany and Japan — collectively — to pay more than 86 percent of the total cost of $61 billion.

The United States deployed approximately 540,000 troops to the war and suffered 294 fatalities. The war lasted 42 days.

Let it be noted that while faithfully following the Powell Doctrine, Bush 41, in the Gulf War, won the only clear-cut American military victory in the 70 years since the end of World War II.

Powell later would publicly confess that the misleading case he made so effectively for the tragic 2003 U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq will always be a blot on his record. It was not the Powell Doctrine that failed in the Iraq War. (It was, stupidly, ignored.) It was the failure of powerful men named Dick Cheney, George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld and, yes, Colin Powell.

Now we are, nearly 25 years after that winning Gulf War, in another presidential campaign full of our demands for leaders with “new ideas.” President George H.W. Bush had a pretty great old idea in 1990 that we called the Powell Doctrine, which made a helluva lot more sense than anything I’ve heard since.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 