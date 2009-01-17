Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: The Suffering in Gaza Must Not Be Ignored

How long will America let Israel get away with its war on the Palestinians?

By Mark Shields | January 17, 2009 | 3:47 p.m.

The Israeli military invasion and assault on Gaza that began Dec. 27 “has crushed the military organization of Hamas, killed senior figures of the group, but also killed hundreds of civilians and injured thousands. The basic infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has also suffered a fatal blow. The UNWRA (U.N. Works and Relief Agency) hospital and food agencies that were hit (Thursday) now join a list of population centers and power plants which have already been struck in the operation.”

Mark Shields
Mark Shields
That is not the indictment of the spokesman of a government unfriendly to the Jewish state. That was the Friday editorial in Israel’s oldest newspaper, Haaretz.

Those who care about Israel and its future well-being do that nation harm by uncritically cheerleading — as both American political parties have overwhelmingly done — Israel’s unleashing of its modern war machine in Gaza. “Israel, Right or Wrong ” is not a strategy, it is a disservice and, potentially, a prescription for disaster.

First, a genuine and deserved denunciation of Hamas, whose “courageous” leaders, such as Khaled Meshaal, from their safe havens in Damascus urge the suffering residents of Gaza to suffer more in a futile battle against the Israelis. Hamas’ criminal and terrorist actions have rightly earned the censure of so many. And, yes, civilian neighborhoods of Israel had been subjected to Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza.

But just imagine if what has happened in Gaza in the first weeks of January had happened in the United States. In Gaza, 1.5 million exist on what is commonly called “the most densely populated area in the world.” As of this writing, some 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, more than 400 of them women and children, and more than 5,000 wounded in less than three weeks of war. There are by actual count only 164 intensive-care beds in all of Gaza. In this war, deaths and casualties of Palestinians are running more than 100 to one over those of Israelis. If the United States had suffered comparable casualties, the numbers would be mind-numbing: 221,000 dead and more than 1 million wounded.

Life in Gaza is so terrible it could make the survivors envy the dead. Two-thirds of the people are now without power; half of the residents are without running water. In peacetime, half the population depends on the UNWRA for its food.

In addition to the deprivation, humanitarian and relief workers have reported Israeli forces preventing paramedics and other medical personnel from treating the wounded. Doctors have been denied admission into the territory. The Israelis have imposed a media blackout, effectively keeping out most foreign news coverage. That has meant that the sources of information from the front have been primarily the individuals and officials doing humanitarian work.

That has not been good for Israel. The International Committee of the Red Cross, traditionally dispassionate in its statements, condemned Israeli policy of refusing to allow rescuers to reach a Gaza City neighborhood where wounded civilians were untreated for four days. When Red Cross teams finally gained entrance, they found in one home four small children, too weak to stand up, lying next to the corpses of their mothers. The Red Cross official on the scene concluded, “The Israeli military must have been aware of the situation but did not assist the wounded.”

Nine human rights organizations in Israel, including Physicians for Human Rights, charged that Israel’s conduct in Gaza “constitutes a blatant violation of the laws of warfare and raises the suspicion, which we ask to be investigated, of the commission of war crimes.” Israel responds that it does everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, but that Hamas uses civilian buildings, including schools and private homes, for operations weapons storage.

The question before the world — including most especially the American people, Israel’s indispensable and unflinching ally — is this: Does the catastrophic suffering of our fellow human beings in Gaza bother us enough to stop handicapping the Oscars or betting on the Super Bowl or naming the Obamas’ new dog in order to end the war and the hurt? Think about it, please.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 