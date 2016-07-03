Mark Sylvester: Behind the Scenes at TEDxSantaBarbara

People

A Special Podcast from 805conversations

Mark Sylvester, executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara, and 805conversations’ podcast co-host, Patrick Melroy, recently sat down to talk about TEDx and TED.

Click here to listen to the podcast on 805connect, click here to listen on iTunes or, if you’re on an Android device, click here to listen on Stitcher.

Here are some questions that are answered in this engaging conversation:

» What is TEDx and how it is different from TED?

» How did TEDx get started?

» Who is Chris Anderson and how is he involved with TED?

» What do the letters TED stand for?

» Why do we curate the TEDxSantaBarbara audience?

» What are the TED Commandments, from the original owner of TED?

» How do our local TEDx talks contribute to the global TEDx movement?

» How do we coach the speakers to give the talk of their lives?

» How can you find a TEDx near you?

» How do TED and TEDx help you make lifelong friends?

This episode is part of a larger effort to connect with people in the region and tell their stories to a wider, global audience in a conversational, podcast format. Click here for more episodes.

Earlier this year, Mark sat down with TEDxConejo executive producer Don Levy to talk about TED, regional TEDx programs and what it means to be a longtime TEDster.

Mark and Don share more than 20 years experience of attending TED and had a lively conversation. Click here to listen.

