People

Mark Sylvester: Great Ideas Through Partnerships

(TEDxSantaBarbara illustration)
By Mark Sylvester | updated logo | June 19, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

We want you to meet organizations that have stepped up to support our TEDxSantaBarbara event with their financial and in-kind resources. These organizations are committed to the success of the event and have been generous with their goodwill.

TEDx is an all-volunteer effort. However, not everyone can donate goods and services. We rely on partners to support us financially so that we can create an amazing experience for our speakers and attendees.

TEDx is dedicated to finding the best ideas delivered by the best speakers. Those ideas make it to the world stage as the result of the hard work and valuable contributions from our partners.

When you think of TEDx, you think of a strong brand. This understanding led us toward local organizations with strong brands aligned with our mission. Having a clear sense of our long-term mission helped us attract the best of the best in Santa Barbara.

We have a three-year goal to have at least 1,500 people attend TEDxSantaBarbara in 2018. We looked for partners that are excited to bring this level of conversation to Santa Barbara and want to work with us for more than just one year.

Presenting Partner

Click to view larger

» Santa Barbara Foundation

Community Partner

» Montecito Bank & Trust

Supporting Partner

» Maps.com

Associate Partners

Click to view larger

» Bourke Wealth Management

» Deckers Brands

» Fielding Graduate University

» Impact Hub Santa Barbara

» ONTRAPORT

Production Partners

» introNetworks / 805connect

» Strategic Samurai - Speaker Coaching

» foleypod - Web Strategy

Click to view larger

» Orange Identity - Brand Strategy

» Hustlers for Humanity - Volunteers

» CitrixGoToWebinar - Livestream

In-Kind Partners

» Noozhawk - Media

Have a Great Idea for a Partner for Us?

We have a few spots left for the right Partners. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. We have big dreams for what the event can be with your help.

Click here to view our Partner Pak or click here to drop us a note. We’ll be in touch.

Tell a Friend

Each week our TEDx community grows.

The ONLY way people will be able to register for TEDxSantaBarbara 2016 tickets is if they are on our mailing list.

We encourage you to follow us on social media.

Next Week

Your Favorite TED Talk. If you follow us on social media, you’​ll see us posting some of our favorite talks from TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010, 2011 and 2012. We also want to hear from you with your favorite TED talk.

Missed one of our newsletters? Click here to read them all on Noozhawk.

Thanks for your support and enthusiasm.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

Click here to sign up for the TEDxSantaBarbara e-letter.

Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

