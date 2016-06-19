Mark Sylvester: Great Ideas Through Partnerships

People

We want you to meet organizations that have stepped up to support our TEDxSantaBarbara event with their financial and in-kind resources. These organizations are committed to the success of the event and have been generous with their goodwill.

TEDx is an all-volunteer effort. However, not everyone can donate goods and services. We rely on partners to support us financially so that we can create an amazing experience for our speakers and attendees.

TEDx is dedicated to finding the best ideas delivered by the best speakers. Those ideas make it to the world stage as the result of the hard work and valuable contributions from our partners.

When you think of TEDx, you think of a strong brand. This understanding led us toward local organizations with strong brands aligned with our mission. Having a clear sense of our long-term mission helped us attract the best of the best in Santa Barbara.

We have a three-year goal to have at least 1,500 people attend TEDxSantaBarbara in 2018. We looked for partners that are excited to bring this level of conversation to Santa Barbara and want to work with us for more than just one year.

Presenting Partner

» Santa Barbara Foundation

Community Partner

» Montecito Bank & Trust

Supporting Partner

» Maps.com

Associate Partners

» Bourke Wealth Management

» Deckers Brands

» Fielding Graduate University

» Impact Hub Santa Barbara

» ONTRAPORT

Production Partners

» introNetworks / 805connect

» Strategic Samurai - Speaker Coaching

» foleypod - Web Strategy

» Orange Identity - Brand Strategy

» Hustlers for Humanity - Volunteers

» Citrix - GoToWebinar - Livestream

In-Kind Partners

» Noozhawk - Media

Have a Great Idea for a Partner for Us?

We have a few spots left for the right Partners. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. We have big dreams for what the event can be with your help.

Click here to view our Partner Pak or click here to drop us a note. We’ll be in touch.

Next Week

Your Favorite TED Talk. If you follow us on social media, you’​ll see us posting some of our favorite talks from TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010, 2011 and 2012. We also want to hear from you with your favorite TED talk.

Thanks for your support and enthusiasm.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

— Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.