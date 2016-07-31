Mark Sylvester: TEDxSantaBarbara Is Sold Out, But You Don’t Have to Be Shut Out

People

TEDxSantaBarbara sold out in record time. Thank you.

The application process gave us the opportunity to learn so much about you. You’re all amazing. It was exciting reading through the hundreds of applications. We wish we had room for all of you. Next year we promise a bigger venue.

Those of you invited to purchase a ticket will get an email from us. You’ll have until Tuesday night to purchase your ticket, after which we will open up the ticketing to others on the list.

If you didn’t get invited to the New Vic Theater, you’ll be getting an email with the chance to purchase a seat at TEDxSantaBarbaraActive, our live simulcast at ImpactHub. After that, we open seats to the general public.

Whether you are with us at the New Vic, ImpactHub or watching from the comfort of your own home, you are in for a treat. If you have not had a chance yet to look at the speaker lineup, please check out the site.

We’ve assembled a brilliant group of people to present some really big ideas. Don’t miss this event.

Welcome to Our Newest Partner

“TEDx Santa Barbara is a local effort with global impact — connecting inspired minds with active thinkers and spreading ideas that will foster a deeper understanding of the world,” commented Sara Miller McCune, founder and executive chairwoman of SAGE Publishing.

“SAGE was founded more than 50 years ago with the belief that publishing could be a means to spreading usable knowledge and, ultimately, to improving the world. We are honored to support efforts like TEDx that promote social justice and we look forward to the event.”

TEDxSantaBarbara Active and Our Simulcast

What is an Active event? If you would like a less formal atmosphere to enjoy TEDx, you can watch the simulcast from the New Vic at the innovative new co-working space and TEDx partner, Impact Hub, at 1117 State Street.

Several conference rooms will be showing the talks including a large open area is available to view the talks on a bigger screen.

What’s different about Active viewing is that you can freely use devices, get up and wander and have more freedom to move around. There’s blazing fast WiFi so you’ll be able to work, if you must. We’ll have room for 100.

Tickets are on sale now.

For those who live out of town or who want to host a viewing of TEDx in their home that day, the event will be streamed live online. Up to 1,000 people can see every speaker through our partner Citrix using their software, GoToWebinar. During the simulcast, you’ll be able to chat with other attendees while watching the talks.

Click here to register for the TEDxSantaBarbara simulcast. You do not need to complete an application to watch the stream.

