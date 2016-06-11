Mark Sylvester: TEDxSantaBarbara Opening Doors of Opportunity

People

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

“... imagine every day as a hallway with doors of opportunity to be passed or opened based on my decision at the moment.”

— TEDxAmericanRiviera speaker Larry Barels

This year’s thematic image, an open door, has resonated with everyone working on TEDxSantaBarbara 2016.

Suddenly doors are opening for us, and behind many of them are the exciting ideas being planned for the Aug. 20 event.

We are marveling at the diversity of voices and interesting premises as we sort through the speaker submissions.

The TEDxSantaBarbara team has come up with some witty and engaging ways to delight you over the next 10 weeks.

By following us, you won’t miss any opportunities to participate before the event.

What Does It Take to Organize a TEDx Event?

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at what the TEDx Organizing Team focuses on each week as we count down to our event. We’ve assembled a passionate and energetic group to work on every aspect of the event:

» Speakers

» Design of the user experience

» Marketing and branding

» Food

» Goodie bags

» Social interactions during the event

» Rallying volunteers

» Social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

» TEDxSantaBarbara.com website

» Production of high-quality videos submitted to the main TED organization

As TEDx organizers, we have access to resources that have been collected from more than 5,000 TEDx events. Organizers freely share their processes, ideas, documents and photos to inspire other organizers.

TEDx is a worldwide movement that brings together communities all aligned toward a single goal: Creating an experience locally that will produce a series of videos to be added to TED’s global library of ideas.

