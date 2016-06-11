Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:12 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
People

Mark Sylvester: TEDxSantaBarbara Opening Doors of Opportunity

Mark Sylvester, right, and the TEDxSantaBarbara team get down to business — and some fun — at a recent planning session.
Mark Sylvester, right, and the TEDxSantaBarbara team get down to business — and some fun — at a recent planning session. (TEDxSantaBarbara photo)
By Mark Sylvester | updated logo | June 11, 2016 | 11:05 p.m.

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

“... imagine every day as a hallway with doors of opportunity to be passed or opened based on my decision at the moment.”
TEDxAmericanRiviera speaker Larry Barels

This year’s thematic image, an open door, has resonated with everyone working on TEDxSantaBarbara 2016.

Suddenly doors are opening for us, and behind many of them are the exciting ideas being planned for the Aug. 20 event.

We are marveling at the diversity of voices and interesting premises as we sort through the speaker submissions.

The TEDxSantaBarbara team has come up with some witty and engaging ways to delight you over the next 10 weeks.

By following us, you won’t miss any opportunities to participate before the event.

We encourage you to follow us on social media. To take advantage of the doors that we’re going to open for you, click here to connect with us on Facebook, click here to follow us on Twitter and click here to follow us on Instagram.

What Does It Take to Organize a TEDx Event?

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at what the TEDx Organizing Team focuses on each week as we count down to our event. We’ve assembled a passionate and energetic group to work on every aspect of the event:

» Speakers

Click to view larger
(TEDxSantaBarbara illustration)

» Design of the user experience

» Marketing and branding

» Food

» Goodie bags

» Social interactions during the event

» Rallying volunteers

» Social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

» TEDxSantaBarbara.com website

» Production of high-quality videos submitted to the main TED organization

As TEDx organizers, we have access to resources that have been collected from more than 5,000 TEDx events. Organizers freely share their processes, ideas, documents and photos to inspire other organizers.

TEDx is a worldwide movement that brings together communities all aligned toward a single goal: Creating an experience locally that will produce a series of videos to be added to TED’s global library of ideas.

How You Can Help Today

We are very close to our fundraising goals and have a few spots left for the right Partner. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. 

Click here to view our Partner Pak or click here to drop us a note. We’ll be in touch.

Tell a Friend

Each week our TEDx community grows. Our social media efforts, this newsletter, and stories in Noozhawk increase awareness. You can help us today by forwarding this column to a friend and invite them to sign up here.

The ONLY way people will be able to register for TEDxSantaBarbara 2016 tickets is if they are on our mailing list.

Next Week

Our Charter Partners. We will introduce you to the amazing organizations that have stepped up to support our efforts to produce a world-class event.

Thanks for your support and enthusiasm.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

Click here to sign up for the TEDxSantaBarbara e-letter.

Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

