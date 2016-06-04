Mark Sylvester: We’re Looking for a Few Amazing Volunteers

People

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

Thanks for the Great Speaker Ideas

We have tallied more than 60 applications from those who want to present their Idea Worth Spreading. Thank you all for the obvious thought that went into your two-minute videos.

We now begin working on viewing, evaluating and selecting. With only a few spots left to fill and an overwhelming response, we know some will be disappointed, but please keep us in mind for next year.

Our goal is to have talks worthy of the global stage that TEDx provides, while sharing inspiration with those in the audience this August. We will announce our schedule in a few weeks.

— Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.