Mark Sylvester: We’re Looking for a Few Amazing Volunteers

The volunteer crew from TEDxSantaBarbaraLive held in March. (TEDxSantaBarbara photo)
By Mark Sylvester | June 4, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

TEDxSantaBarbara is only possible through the tireless efforts of our volunteers. We’​re looking to fill a few key positions that might be a perfect fit for you.

Our volunteer partners, Santa Barbara Hustlers for Humanity, are coordinating the volunteer effort. They’​ve developed a great system for matching people to perfect positions.

We need some people to start working with us immediately. With only 11 weeks to go, you can imagine how much there is left to do.

If you have that volunteer spirit, a can-do attitude and want to be a part of our energetic community, then sign up and introduce yourself. Click here to join our Volunteer Program.

Thanks for the Great Speaker Ideas

We have tallied more than 60 applications from those who want to present their Idea Worth Spreading. Thank you all for the obvious thought that went into your two-minute videos.

We now begin working on viewing, evaluating and selecting. With only a few spots left to fill and an overwhelming response, we know some will be disappointed, but please keep us in mind for next year.

Our goal is to have talks worthy of the global stage that TEDx provides, while sharing inspiration with those in the audience this August. We will announce our schedule in a few weeks.

How You Can Help Today

We are very close to our fundraising goals and have a few spots left for the right Partner. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. 

Click here to view our Partner Pak or click here to drop us a note. We’ll be in touch.

Tell a Friend

Each week our TEDx community grows. Our social media efforts, this e-letter and stories in Noozhawk grow awareness. You can help us today by forwarding this column to a friend and invite them to sign up here.

The ONLY way people will be able to register for TEDxSantaBarbara 2016 tickets is if they are on our mailing list.

Next Week

Meet the Partners. We’​re excited about the team that has come together to support TEDxSantaBarbara. We’​ll introduce you to them.

Thanks for your support and enthusiasm.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

Click here to sign up for the TEDxSantaBarbara e-letter.

Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

