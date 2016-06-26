Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
People

Mark Sylvester: What Is Your Favorite TED Talk?

(TEDxSantaBarbara illustration)
By Mark Sylvester | June 26, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

What’s your favorite TED Talk? Is it Sir Ken Robinson? Simon Sineck? Or maybe Jill Bolte Taylor?

In addition to this year’s live speakers at TEDxSantaBarbara, we will be showcasing several TED Talks on the big screen.

This year we thought it would be fun to ask you to submit your favorite talk. We will then show the top selections based on your emails.

Click here to submit your favorite. You can submit more than one. Tell us why you think the people of Santa Barbara should see that talk.

There is something magical that happens when you watch a talk on the big screen with a room full of enthusiastic TEDsters. It’s much like the experience we share at TEDxLive when we are watching the live simulcast from the main TED stage each spring.

Note: If you are on our mailing list, you’ll receive notice about these special TEDxLive events.

Your favorite talk doesn’t have to have come from TED.com. It might be from one of the thousands of TEDx events that have posted on YouTube.

If you have not taken a look at TED.com in a while, check it out. They recently launched a completely new site with a streamlined experience to help you find talks quicker.

You may not have known that there’s a TEDx channel on YouTube. Check both out, but don’t blame us if you end up watching a couple of hours of talks.

Be sure to send us your favorite and tell us why.

Graphic Design Volunteer Needed

We are looking for a talented designer to join our team. We have a strong visual identity with the Red Door and are looking for someone who can bring it to life. We can offer publicity, a ticket and the chance to work with an amazing team.

Click here to let us know if you know someone. Needed immediately.

Please attach a link to a portfolio in the email to us. We’ll get back to you immediately.

Have a Great Idea for a Partner for Us?

We have a few spots left for the right Partners. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. We have big dreams for what the event can be with your help.

Click here to view our Partner Pak or click here to drop us a note. We’ll be in touch.

Tell a Friend

Each week our TEDx community grows. Our social media efforts, this newsletter, and stories in Noozhawk increase awareness. You can help us today by forwarding this column to a friend and invite them to sign up here

The ONLY way people will be able to register for TEDxSantaBarbara 2016 tickets is if they are on our mailing list.

We encourage you to follow us on social media. Click here to connect with us on Facebook, click here to follow us on Twitter and click here to follow us on Instagram.

Next Week

Special Bonus Episode of 805conversations. Executive producer Mark Sylvester talks with co-host Patrick Melroy about several of the key aspects of TEDx.

Missed one of our newsletters? Click here to read them all on Noozhawk.

We encourage you to follow us on social media. Click here to connect with us on Facebook, click here to follow us on Twitter and click here to follow us on Instagram.

Thanks for your support and enthusiasm.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

Click here to sign up for the TEDxSantaBarbara e-letter.

Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 