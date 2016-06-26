Mark Sylvester: What Is Your Favorite TED Talk?

People

[Noozhawk’​s note: TEDxSantaBarbara makes its debut Aug. 20 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As part of the advance publicity, Noozhawk will be republishing Mark Sylvester’​s e-letters.]

What’s your favorite TED Talk? Is it Sir Ken Robinson? Simon Sineck? Or maybe Jill Bolte Taylor?

In addition to this year’s live speakers at TEDxSantaBarbara, we will be showcasing several TED Talks on the big screen.

This year we thought it would be fun to ask you to submit your favorite talk. We will then show the top selections based on your emails.

Click here to submit your favorite. You can submit more than one. Tell us why you think the people of Santa Barbara should see that talk.

There is something magical that happens when you watch a talk on the big screen with a room full of enthusiastic TEDsters. It’s much like the experience we share at TEDxLive when we are watching the live simulcast from the main TED stage each spring.

Your favorite talk doesn’t have to have come from TED.com. It might be from one of the thousands of TEDx events that have posted on YouTube.

If you have not taken a look at TED.com in a while, check it out. They recently launched a completely new site with a streamlined experience to help you find talks quicker.

You may not have known that there’s a TEDx channel on YouTube. Check both out, but don’t blame us if you end up watching a couple of hours of talks.

Graphic Design Volunteer Needed

We are looking for a talented designer to join our team. We have a strong visual identity with the Red Door and are looking for someone who can bring it to life. We can offer publicity, a ticket and the chance to work with an amazing team.

Please attach a link to a portfolio in the email to us. We’ll get back to you immediately.

Have a Great Idea for a Partner for Us?

We have a few spots left for the right Partners. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. We have big dreams for what the event can be with your help.

Special Bonus Episode of 805conversations. Executive producer Mark Sylvester talks with co-host Patrick Melroy about several of the key aspects of TEDx.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

— Mark Sylvester is the executive producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. A 20-year veteran of attending TED events, he was the executive producer of TEDxAmericanRiviera from 2010-2012. He is the ambassador for 805connect, which helps Central Coast businesses make relevant connections, and is the co-founder of introNetworks. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.