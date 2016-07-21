Mark Ybarra Jr. of Santa Maria, 1995-2016

Posted on July 21, 2016 | 8:53 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Born Oct. 12, 1995, Mark Ybarra Jr. of Santa Maria was interred at Santa Maria Cemetery at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2016.

Mark Jr. was raised the majority of his life in Nipomo before moving to Santa Maria, where he graduated from Santa Maria High School.

He leaves behind father, Mark Ybarra Sr.; mother, April Marie Ybarra; grandparents Delores and Armando Ybarra, Pete Castillo and Gloria Reynoso; six siblings ​Luie Espinoza, Lexandra Sanchez and Briana, Nichols, Monica and Sergio Ybarra; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind girlfriend and fiancé, Salena Avellano, his high school sweetheart.

Mark worked in a wonderful place called Shaw’s Steakhouse, which brightened his day. He loved to go to work each and every day.

He will truly be missed by mother, father, family and friends. To his friends, stay “Zaaapppeed.”

