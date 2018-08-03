Marketing Executive Joins Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Board

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors approved the nomination of local advertising executive Noel Lucky to its board at its June 30 meeting.

As a marketing professional and president of The Lucky Group, Inc., Lucky has counseled clients on brand development and media placement since 2007. Previously, she served as account director for Golf Digest Brands.

She is a graduate of the USC School of Journalism with an emphasis in public relations and media marketing,

“We are pleased to have Noel join our board as she brings a fresh perspective to PASF’s commitment to strengthening our influence and image in this community,” said PASF president Deborah Bertling.

Since its inception in 1982 by the late Mrs. Lincoln Dellar, the foundation has been providing deserving vocal and instrumental music students with financial assistance through an annual awards competition held in April.

Competition guidelines may be found on the PASF website pasfsb.org.

— Deborah Bertling for Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Board.