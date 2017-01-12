Marketing Firms Merge with Launch of WitMark Group

Deco Marketing Group, based in Santa Barbara, and Media Spinach, based in Santa Barbara and Tucson, have officially merged with the launch of WitMark Marketing & Branding Group.

Both marketing and business consultancies have worked together for more than two years. Today, they are excited to bring their shared vision of a creative, powerful, strategic agency that combines analytical business consulting with fresh, witty marketing strategies.

Allison Callis, principal of Media Spinach, has worked with everything from small companies to Fortune 500 Media groups. She has a strong technical background and leads WitMark Group’s business analytical team. She also has a background in film and brings an unparalleled creative vision to projects.

Marjorie Large, principal of Deco Marketing Group, leads the creative team. She specializes in developing strategies for small and growing businesses and understands the dynamics of mixing new and traditional media to support marketing strategies.

This combined expertise, along with WitMark Group’s team of talented designers, developers and strategists, creates a full-service advertising agency and business consultancy.

“When Allison and I first started talking about this merger, we knew we would be able to offer something special and distinct to our clients," Large said. "We both have a deep understanding of business and bring a fresh take to marketing strategy.”

“Our process is unique in that we approach marketing from a business perspective," Callis said. "We look at revenue streams and then determine the best way to launch an effective marketing plan.”

WitMark Group offers marketing and business strategies, public relations, creative development, media relations, social strategies and more. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a partner for WitMark Marketing & Branding Group.