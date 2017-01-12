Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Marketing Firms Merge with Launch of WitMark Group

By Marjorie Large for WitMark | January 12, 2017 | 1:50 p.m.
Allison Callis
Allison Callis

Deco Marketing Group, based in Santa Barbara, and Media Spinach, based in Santa Barbara and Tucson, have officially merged with the launch of WitMark Marketing & Branding Group.

Both marketing and business consultancies have worked together for more than two years. Today, they are excited to bring their shared vision of a creative, powerful, strategic agency that combines analytical business consulting with fresh, witty marketing strategies.

Allison Callis, principal of Media Spinach, has worked with everything from small companies to Fortune 500 Media groups. She has a strong technical background and leads WitMark Group’s business analytical team. She also has a background in film and brings an unparalleled creative vision to projects.

Marjorie Large, principal of Deco Marketing Group, leads the creative team. She specializes in developing strategies for small and growing businesses and understands the dynamics of mixing new and traditional media to support marketing strategies.

This combined expertise, along with WitMark Group’s team of talented designers, developers and strategists, creates a full-service advertising agency and business consultancy.

“When Allison and I first started talking about this merger, we knew we would be able to offer something special and distinct to our clients," Large said. "We both have a deep understanding of business and bring a fresh take to marketing strategy.”

Marjorie Large
Marjorie Large

“Our process is unique in that we approach marketing from a business perspective," Callis said. "We look at revenue streams and then determine the best way to launch an effective marketing plan.”

WitMark Group offers marketing and business strategies, public relations, creative development, media relations, social strategies and more. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a partner for WitMark Marketing & Branding Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 