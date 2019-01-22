Marketing Pro Cynthia Johnson Now on BigSpeak Presenters List

Cynthia Johnson, BigSpeak’s newest exclusive speaker, is moving her audiences into the future of branding with her forward-thinking marketing innovations. She revolutionized the way companies brand themselves by taking a holistic approach and utilizing every platform.

From Snapchat to SEO, she understands the most effective tools for digital marketing and how to integrate them into a comprehensive strategy to tell a story. Johnson is a global entrepreneur, marketing and branding expert, and author.

She is co-founder/CEO at Bell +Ivy, a digital marketing and PR firm in Santa Monica and Las Vegas. Previously, she was partner and director of marketing for RankLab, a digital marketing agency listed in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2015.

She is an advisory board member for The Millennium Alliance, a technology, business and educational advisory firm.

Johnson’s ability of storytelling has landed her keynote opportunities around the world for companies and events such as Alibaba Group in China, World Government Summit in Dubai, Global Ventures Summit in Indonesia and Mexico, and Web Summit in Lisbon.

She has been involved in influencer and marketing campaigns for PayPal, HereMedia, Chevy’s, and PETA.

Johnson was listed as a top personal branding expert in 2017 by Entrepreneur, top 50 marketer on SnapChat by Mashable, top 12 Female Entrepreneur that Inspires by Darling Magazine, and one of the Guardian’s Top 20 People in SEO.



She is a contributing columnist to Entrepreneur and has had work published in Forbes and TIME. Her first book, Platform: The Art and Science of Personal Branding, will be published on Feb. 5 by Penguin Random House.

Platform shares the knowledge Johnson acquired from becoming a social media influencer in the process of building her company’s brand. Her book is designed to help professionals master the art of branding to increase their digital footprint to proliferate influence to reach their company goals.

