Marko Pliso, Khadim Pouye Lead Cate In Return to Basketball Court

Boys Basketball

Cate played its first boys basketball game since November and defeated Thacher, 62-54, behind the 20 points each from Marko Pliso and Khadim Pouye on Friday night.

The Frontier League game at Thacher pitted two schools that had to be evacuated because of the massive Thomas Fire. During the fire, Thacher students and staff were evacuated to Cate when their campus was in danger.

Thacher expressed its thanks by presenting Cate with the game ball.

"Although rivals, both schools highly respect each other and work in conjunction often," said Cate coach Andy Gil.

In the game, Gil said there was a lot of "huffing and puffing as both teams' cardio conditioning was affected with such a long time off from basketball."

The Rams broke open a 28-26 game at halftime by outscoring the Toads 17-8 in the third quarter to take a 45-34 lead.

Pouye, a sophomore, was active, grabbing seven rebounds and making two steals.

Gil praised the defense of Thomas Nettesheim and Andy McHarg in limiting Thacher's pushes in the second and fourth quarters.

Cate is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league.

