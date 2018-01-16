Boys Basketball
Marko Pliso Scores 30 for Cate in Rout of Grace Brethren
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2018 | 8:52 p.m.
Marko Pliso of Cate went off for 30 points, including 19 in the first half, to power the Rams to a 66-41 Frontier League boys basketball win at Grace Brethren on Tuesday.
Khadim Pouye played a solid game and scored 14 points in Cate's second straight league win.
Coach Andy Gil said the team's defensive effort was key in the win. The Rams held Grace Brethren to 14 points in the first half.
On offene, "our ball movement was terrific tonight with 12 team assists," Gil said. "Our aggressiveness going to the rim was exactly how we drew it up."
Cate (3-0, 2-0) plays host to Foothill Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.