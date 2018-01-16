Marko Pliso Scores 30 for Cate in Rout of Grace Brethren

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso of Cate went off for 30 points, including 19 in the first half, to power the Rams to a 66-41 Frontier League boys basketball win at Grace Brethren on Tuesday.

Khadim Pouye played a solid game and scored 14 points in Cate's second straight league win.

Coach Andy Gil said the team's defensive effort was key in the win. The Rams held Grace Brethren to 14 points in the first half.

On offene, "our ball movement was terrific tonight with 12 team assists," Gil said. "Our aggressiveness going to the rim was exactly how we drew it up."

Cate (3-0, 2-0) plays host to Foothill Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m.