Marko Pliso’s Double-Double Leads Cate Basketball in Season Opener

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso opened his senior season at Cate with a double-double, leading the Rams to a 49-36 boys basketball win over Garden Street Academy on Wednesday.

Pliso scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four assists. He knocked down three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Thomas Nettesheim contributed at both ends of the court, recording four assists, three steals, one blocked shot and five rebounds.

"It's always nice to start the season with a win," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "We are still shaking off the rust and getting back in basketball shape, as 10 of our 14 players played football in the fall. We are a well-balanced team with five seniors, four juniors and five sophomores."

