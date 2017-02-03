Marko Pliso’s Double-Double Leads Cate Past Villanova

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso poured in 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading Cate top a 75-55 Frontier League basketball win over Villanova on Friday night.

Mason Mackall had a monster night on the boards, grabbing 20 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Rams blew open the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 23-8 to take a 34-20 halftime lead.

Andy McHarg scored a season-high 12 points for Cate and Bryce Huerta provided a boost with three three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Cate improves to 10-5 and 6-3 in league play.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.