Marla Katherine Keppler, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1962-2016

Posted on May 10, 2016 | 11:51 a.m.

Source: Kim Clark

Marla Katherine Keppler of Las Vegas, Nevada, died March 31, 2016, after suffering a stroke. She was 54.

Marla was born Jan. 17, 1962, to Delilah and Kenneth Makature. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1979, and attended classes at Ventura City College.

Marla worked in the hospitality industry early in life, then later did child care, administrative work and property management. She had a passion for modeling and acting, and pursued her interest in both throughout her life.

She and her first husband, Chris Bevan, loved spending time at Lake Nacimiento, where they took their boat and spent many summers enjoying the lake with family and friends.

She took care of her nieces and nephew while living in Santa Barbara and running her child-care business. Although she never had any children, she loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own, and loved to play with, teach and read to them. They fondly referred to her as Auntie Marla.

Marla also cared for her mother, Delilah, who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s during the last years of her life. While caring for her mother, Marla befriended Inga Gatz of The Friendship Center in Santa Barbara, which led to the formation of the first support group in the area for patients with Alzheimer's and dementia-related disorders.

Later in her life, she cared for her two nephews, Conrad and Roman, who enjoyed many adventures with her, days at the beach, after-school homework lessons, bedtime stories, and dancing.

Chris Bevan died in 2008, and Marla remarried on May 28, 2012, to Richard Keppler.

Marla and Rich became co-hosts for Renegade Talk Radio, where they built a strong following, and their comedic bantering was well known and enjoyed by thousands of listeners.

Through out her life, Marla loved the ocean, and was an advocate for the humane treatment of animals. She and Rich lived in Maui for four years before moving back to the mainland. She supported the non-profit organization PETA, and was a vegetarian for the majority of her life.

Marla is survived by her husband, Richard (Rich) Keppler; her sisters, Kim Clark of Santa Barbara and Laura Qose of Huntington Beach; nieces Brooke and Sierra Clark; and nephews Conrad and Roman Qose.

An informal celebration of life in her memory was attended by family in Palm Desert on April 30, 2016, as Marla wanted her life and memory celebrated, not mourned, upon her passing.

Marla was cremated, and the family plans to inter her ashes in Maui in the near future.