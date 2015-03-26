Marlin Sumpter Named Interim Principal of Cleveland Elementary School
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | March 26, 2015 | 9:02 a.m.
At Wednesday night's meeting, the Santa Barbara board of education appointed Marlin Sumpter to serve as the interim principal of Cleveland Elementary School, effective March 31.
Sumpter is the district's former director of student services.
— Barbara Keyani is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.