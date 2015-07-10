Marni Cooney Returns to Family Service Agency Board

Advice

Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome Marni Cooney as a returning member of the Board of Directors.

Cooney served as an FSA board member for 10 years between 2003 and 2013. During her tenure, she was president of the board from 2007 to 2010 and co-president from 2011 to 2013. Prior to that, she chaired both the program and development committees.

Cooney and husband Michael were honored for their many contributions to FSA during the agency’s Honoring Families Celebration in May 2014.

In addition to her work for FSA, Cooney serves as the chair of the Major Gifts Committee for the renovation of Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School and continues to volunteer with Carpinteria elementary schools. Previously, she served on the county Human Services Commission and has professional affiliations with Cold Spring School, Montecito Union, Outhwaite Foundation and Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, please visit fsacares.org or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for Family Service Agency.