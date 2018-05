Posted on November 7, 2015 | 11:59 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Marolyn Aswell Bate of Santa Barbara died Nov. 3, 2015.

Born Feb. 2, 1926, she was 89 years old.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, at Goleta Cemetery.

A memorial service is pending.

At the request of the deceased, make donations to the charity of your choice.