Marquettes Hip Hop Their Way to Another Championship

The San Marcos Royals Junior Varsity and Varsity Pom and Hip Hop Dance Teams took top honors Saturday at the West Coast Championships held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.

Not only did the Marquettes squads win their respective divisions at the United Dance Association-sponsored competition, but coach Marni Cheverez’s Varsity Hip Hop team also beat 14 other tier-1 varsity high school teams, as well as four collegiate teams, to earn the title of Grand Hip Hop Champions.

Last month, the Marquettes also earned first-place trophies at the X-Treme Games Nationals Competition held at Long Beach State.

The varsity team members are co-captains Caroline Cawthon and Mary Kathryn Marrs, Dani Arrellanes, Kianna Cabugos, Kaitlin Cortenbach, Maddy Dawson, Brittany Hamrick, Meena Izadpanah, Julia Jacobson, Sam Lampkin, Hayley Martin, Sarah Pinner, Lena Shafer and Julia Solomon.

Junior varsity team members are captain Quinlan Ellington-Meaney, Katie Elster, Rachel Hey-Shipton, Alyson Marrs, Ally Michel, Tess Rabin, Christy Swartz and Crystal Weber.

Cheverez is assisted by Daniela Zermeno.

Jon Shafer is a San Marcos High parent.