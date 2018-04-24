Married Orcutt Teachers Scott and Maureen Wilson Close the Book on Long Careers

After logging a combined 67 years in the district, the couple say they're looking forward to traveling and getting back to their hobbies

Some form of bell or beep has always determined how Scott and Maureen Wilson have spent their weekdays.

The longtime Orcutt Union School District teachers never really left the learning arena — graduating from high school, going on to earn degrees at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (where they met) and then finding their way into classrooms in the same city where Maureen grew up.

Whether the married couple of 35 years, who retired together from the district last Friday, will miss the structure of a teaching schedule is still up for debate.

Scott, 59, teaches special education in the same Orcutt Junior High classroom where he started his career 34 years ago, and Maureen, 60, teaches first grade at Alice Shaw Elementary.

Combined, they have spent 67 years in the Orcutt district.

“Scott says he’ll put us on a routine,” Maureen joked, adding that she hopes the schedule doesn’t include her husband’s current 3:15 a.m. wake-up time to work out at the gym.

Emulating the discipline and responsibility he instills in students, Scott, an Orange County native, has kept consistently busy throughout his career.

He held down a second job for a number of years as a beer truck driver after school and during the summer. He coached baseball at Righetti High School for 12 or so years and spent time as a part-time scout for the Detroit Tigers and as a coach at Cal Poly — the school he attended via a baseball scholarship.

As a bonus, Scott and Maureen got to watch their two now-grown sons go through the same school system where they worked.

“It just went by so fast,” said Scott, who went to college originally to study construction engineering. “It afforded me an opportunity to raise my kids. A lot of good times.”

Each humbly suggests that the other has had the tougher job, leaving little time for hobbies of reading, surfing and golfing (for Scott) and gardening, reading and baking (for Maureen).

Getting back into said hobbies and traveling are big parts of the well-deserved retirement plan, which includes more visits to their sons and grandchild in Sacramento and near Fresno.

While Scott said he plans to make a clean break after retirement, Maureen isn’t so sure she’ll be able to stay away.

Adolescent babysitting jobs led Maureen to her dream career, where for more than two dozen years she has been surrounded by budding 6- and 7-year-olds. She has spent countless hours before and after school preparing and grading lessons, and said she hopes to return to help new teachers this fall.

“I cry and I laugh,” she said. “It’s very emotional for me. I love these kids.”

Both say the gravity of retirement hasn’t quite hit either of them yet. The absence of a bell ringing in August might be when the couple begin to truly settle into life after school.

