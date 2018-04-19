Marrow Donor Registry Drive Set for Friday for Custody Deputy Battling Leukemia

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a matching bone marrow donor for a sheriff’s custody deputy who is battling leukemia.

The Sheriff’s Department is holding a Marrow Donor Registry Drive for 38-year-old Custody Deputy Trevor Carpenter from 1 to 7 p.m. this Friday, June 6, in the front parking lot at its headquarters at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Carpenter is a father of four and a 10-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 5, 2013, Carpenter was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He went through several rounds of chemotherapy last year and was in remission. This April, he learned the leukemia had returned and his doctor believes at this point, it is imperative that he receive a bone marrow transplant to fight his disease.

In order to help find a bone marrow match for Carpenter, the Sheriff’s Department is requesting residents who are ages 18 to 44 attend the Marrow Donor Registry Drive on Friday.

Participants will fill out a consent form and undergo a simple cheek swab in order to determine if they match Carpenter or the thousands of other patients across the country who have leukemia or similar diseases and urgently require a transplant.

You can also join the registry online by going to Join.bethematch.org. The promo code for the application is “Hope4Trevor.” For more information, contact Vivian Abernathy at 626.283.9182 or [email protected].

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.