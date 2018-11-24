Local Viewing Parties Offer Front-Row Seat for Arrival of InSight Lander on Mars

Public events are planned around northern Santa Barbara County on Monday, with spacecraft expected to land shortly before noon

Space fans in northern Santa Barbara County will have multiple opportunities Monday for watching the NASA Mars InSight lander’s expected arrival on the Red Planet.

The lander, which launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on May 5 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, is expected to complete its journey with its arrival on Mars shortly before noon Monday.

The InSight — short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport — is Vandenberg’s first mission to another planet.

While private viewing events are planned, several public gatherings also are scheduled.

Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is inviting the public to a free live viewing on a big screen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Marian Theatre on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive.

In addition to the live video feed provided by NASA, the college plans to have experts on hand to provide discussion and commentary, including Brian Day from the NASA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute and Hancock astronomy professor Vince Tobin.

Santa Maria Discovery Museum

Families can witness history in the making at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum’s Mars InSight landing party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

The landing will be aired live on the Vandenberg Launch Experience exhibit’s 90-inch screen.

Children also can build a mini lander, learn about shock absorption with a Jell-O experiment, and better understand InSight’s mission by interacting with a hands-on seismograph.

“Thanks to our educational partnership with Vandenberg Air Force Base, we’re able to offer our community a front-row seat to the exciting world of space exploration,” program director Amy Blasco said.

“We’re looking forward to witnessing aerospace history with our patrons.”

The museum, at 705 S. McClelland St., boasts 13,000 square feet of “please touch” exhibits as well as events and weekly programs.

Lompoc’s Hilton Garden Inn

Launch enthusiasts in Lompoc plan to gather at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 N. H St., for a viewing party from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Organizers plan to host a multiscreen event for people to watch the landing. Light snacks will be offered by Explore Lompoc.

The local events are among 80 viewing parties planned across the globe with others locales, such as the huge screen in New York’s Times Square. Click here for the Times Square feed.

The landing also will be carried on NASA Television for those with satellite or cable packages that include the channel. And it will be available on NASA’s websites and social media platforms with information at nasa.gov/live and go.nasa.gov/InSightToolkit for more resources.

