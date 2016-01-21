Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Marsh Paces Gauchos to Four-Set Win at USC

By UCSB Sports Information | January 21, 2016

LOS ANGELES – Behind junior opposite Matt Marsh's 19 kills and three aces, No. 8 UC Santa Barbara equaled their best start to a season since 2007 with a 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23) win over No. 15 USC on Thursday night at the Galen Center.

After the victory, the Gauchos sit at 6-2 overall on the season with a 2-1 mark in conference play. The struggling Trojans dropped to 0-5, 0-3.

UCSB, winners of six of its last seven, hit .333 for the match, and now has hit over .250 in all but one contest this season. USC hit a solid .310, receiving 16 kills apiece from Lucas Yoder and Alex Slaught.

Marsh was one of just several players to have a strong night for a UCSB squad that had five hitters with at least nine kills.

Chief among them was senior middle blocker Ryan Hardy, who had 10 kills on 16 swings for the seventh double-digit kill performance of his career. With a season-high 54 assists and 10 digs, senior setter Jonah Seif had his second straight double-double.

Rounding out the offense were outside hitters Austin Kingi (10 kills), Jacob Delson, and middle blocker Connor Drake (nine apiece).

Sophomore libero Hayden Boehle reached the 10-dig plateau for the second time this year.

