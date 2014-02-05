Realtor Marsha Kotlyar Named Inaugural Member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ REthink Council

Montecito real estate agent Marsha Kotlyar has been chosen as one of 10 innovative, top-producing agents and brokers age 35 or younger to serve as inaugural members of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ national REthink Council.

Members were selected through a nominating process for their outstanding professional achievements and contribution to their communities. Each member is an exemplary agent or broker with proven integrity, business acumen and drive.

During her two-year term, Kotlyar will seek to enhance the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, provide feedback to network leadership and benefit other professionals in the industry.

“The real estate industry has really changed in the last few years. I am excited and honored to have the chance to serve on this council and help re-invigorate real estate nationwide,” said Kotlyar, who was ranked No. 1 agent in the Santa Barbara MLS in May 2013.

The REthink Council will enhance the real estate industry by rethinking the way real estate is conducted for the greatest effectiveness and efficiency.

“The REthink Council is an opportunity to harness the ingenuity of these young professionals and turn that power to the advantage of the network and the industry,” said Earl Lee, CEO of HSF Affiliates LLC. “It’s a new era in real estate and this council will better connect us with a large and emerging generation of home buyers and sellers.”

Kotlyar specializes in the marketing and sale of fine homes, beach properties and estate parcels in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Hope Ranch. Originally from Russia, she moved to Santa Barbara when she was 6 years old, became a licensed agent in 2004 and has been ranked in the top 2 percent of Berkshire Hathaway Agents nationwide. She has participated in more than 230 real estate transactions, totaling more than $680 million in sold volume.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.