Marta Kelley Fairly of Santa Barbara, 1953-2017

Posted on March 28, 2017 | 1:27 p.m.

Source: Steven Fairly

Marta Kelley Fairly of Sept. 22, 1953, conceived in a forest cabin nestled above “my ocean singing upon rocks” to her beloved parents, Ruth and Ivan, whose lessons ignited her life’s passions.

She cherished every minute of living “ I am listening to hear the voice of the hidden waterfall, ” never ceasing from exploration often reading while atop her horse, Taffy, roaming canyon trails of her childhood ranch.

An insatiable scholar arriving 1973 to UCSB studying art, acting and history, using these insight in a career of social services.

A boundless passion for wisdom its fascination, an inspiration ever so kind so humble so caring to all creatures, “each has its gift into the unknown, ” Marta never ceased giving using her last breath whispering soft and kind “a loving kiss for my darling boy ”

She treasured horses, piano, dancing, singing, cooking, puppy girls, a vast library, art, her dearest Claudia, and most of all “my sweet baby brother” Carl, for whom she sang her love song to nightly, pressing each ivory key sounding beautiful compassionate prayer for his time to carry on upon the ranch aside her mother she so loved profoundly. Indeed, a love so sweet in so many ways.

An indelible gift to the souls along her path forever unconditionally loving all beings, a floating butterfly resting briefly, a pausing humming bird, “my angels nurses” frighten for her, even the cowardly physicians whose foolish games ended her, an astonishing reservoir of endless love.

Her girls, Hannah, Elizabeth, Gracie, Juliet, Annie, Guinevere, and Pookie Kathleen, “who calls me to heaven” passed a few nights before Marta prayed at daybreak as she had for this last decade for gods gift to arrive for the first time and know this place for the first time in heaven free of a tormented body to wander upon “my golden wings” within his light and glory as a guardian angel to us all raining his joy and love in her each day.

Now dancing at the source of the longest river, our hearts feel her passion touched with pure joy a true person, her love for all life, our minutes in gods creations its value in our time our hearts she kissed with those wondrous green eyes and gifts of laughter, song, joy, a purity forever we shall hold this dear sweet beautiful person in our souls.

Laid adrift into “my ocean” as it collides into river a place of solitude, following joy filled days picking berries, which her childhood adventurer pal, Zoe, whose wisdom of hidden treasures holds a place nestled in her heart close to Claudia and Dev as her sisters in wonder, song, laughter and love.

Her last notes played in “my peaceful time” upon daybreak of her passing sunrise, she sang as she had each day so true as all her words shall forever live our hearts. Raise your voice sing out love for dearest girl now free to roam, raining her blessings to all living things as always

“Peace is our only chance, peace is our only chance, rise up take a stance, peace is our only chance to thank you god for this fine day, you bless us lord in your wonder filled way thank you god on this fine day we go in peace it is your way thank you god for this fine day you have given me.

Float upon your golden wings of peace my darling love. I shall forever cherish our time my love.

Come join and sing with her beloved piano to celebrate Marta this April 1 at 2 p.m., her blessing at 2:15, a celebration of life until 4 pm. Contact [email protected] for details.

A memorial fund was established by William Wagner to assist with her medical and final resting expenses. Please send donations to Mark Sauer CPA, 5755 Valentine Road, Suite 220 Ventura California.