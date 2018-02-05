Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Martel, Goodwin Lift Bishop Diego Past Carpinteria

The Cardinals, without injured Dylan Streett, scored consistently enough to win

Will Goodwin of Bishop Diego pulls up for a jumper during Cardinals' 57-42 win over Carpinteria.
Will Goodwin of Bishop Diego pulls up for a jumper during Cardinals’ 57-42 win over Carpinteria. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | February 5, 2018 | 10:52 p.m.

Nick Martel and Will Goodwin came out firing for Bishop Diego, scoring enough to sink Carpinteria, 57-42, in a Tri-Valley League basketball game on Monday at the Brick House Gym. 

The duo shot often and aggressively, finishing with 17 points for Martel and 16 for Goodwin, who connected on three shots from downtown in the contest. Isaiah Veal added eight and had a few assists. Veal nearly slammed in a lob pass from Luis Mendez at the start of the second half, but missed the dunk by an inch. 

In their third game without Dylan Streett, the Cardinals played with a heavy drive-and-kick style to secure open shots and find backdoor cutters to the hoop. Streett went down and out with a sprained ankle at tip-off against St. Bonaventure on Thursday. 

Warrior Dominic Sturdivan drove to the basket enough for 14 points, while Noah Nuño's jumper got him 10 of his own. Smooth-dribbling guard Chris Ramirez played nearly the whole game for the Warriors, scoring seven and nabbing four key steals that kept Carpinteria in contention until the final few minutes. 

The Tri-Valley League rivalry game was testy all night, as players on both sides jawed at each other and the crowd. A deep three and then a pull-up jumper by Nuño cut the lead to just seven with five minutes remaining. But on the next possession out of a timeout, the Cardinals' Goodwin went strong to the hoop for a three-point play, icing Carpinteria's comeback bid. 

Andrew Ziehl drives to the hoop against Dominic Sturdivan of Carpinteria.
Andrew Ziehl drives to the hoop against Dominic Sturdivan of Carpinteria. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Bishop coach James Coronado called his team's play "on-and-off," but did commend his players for holding Carpinteria to just 42 points on the night. 

"I wouldn't say we played too sharp on offense, but our defense was great," he said.

Bishop (9-6, 8-2 in the TVL) travels to Santa Paula on Thursday, while Carpinteria (4-8, 4-7) wraps its regular season on Wednesday at Nordhoff. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

